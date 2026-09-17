SEBI Rejects NSE Self-Trading Proposal, Says Permission ‘Too Early’ To Consider

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has clarified that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not be permitted to trade its own shares on its trading platform at this stage, saying the matter is premature.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, speaking on the sidelines of the NaBFID Infrastructure Conclave 2026, said there is currently no approval for NSE to facilitate trading of its own shares on its platform.

He also confirmed that the exchange has not submitted any formal application seeking such permission.

SEBI rules out NSE self-trading for now

"Currently, NSE cannot be permitted to trade on its own platform," Pandey said, adding that it is currently "too early" to evaluate such a proposal.

The clarification comes amid market discussions over whether India’s largest stock exchange could eventually enable trading of its own shares after its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

During his interaction with industry representatives, Pandey also highlighted the growing strength of India’s capital markets.

He pointed to record fundraising activity in the primary market and the expanding role of alternative investment platforms in supporting infrastructure development.

According to data shared by the SEBI chief, 80 companies listed through IPOs during the period, collectively raising around Rs 60,000 crore.

He also said the combined Assets Under Management (AUM) of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) reached Rs 9.2 lakh crore by the end of FY26.

NSE IPO sees strong market interest

Meanwhile, NSE officials described the exchange’s IPO journey as highly encouraging. In an interaction with NDTV Profit, the exchange’s leadership said the response to the public offering had been "very exciting so far".

The NSE IPO has attracted significant attention from investors as the exchange prepares for one of India’s most closely watched market listings.

However, SEBI’s latest comments indicate that any move allowing NSE shares to be traded on its own platform will require further regulatory consideration.