SEBI Pushes Investor Awareness, ‘Samajh Se Investing Simple’ Puts Knowledge Before Investment Decisions

SEBI's 'Samajh Se Investing Simple' initiative aims to help Indians understand investing. | File Photo

Mumbai: With an aim to help Indians understand investing, recognise risks and make informed financial decisions instead of relying on tips or unverified information, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched its investor awareness initiative, “Samajh Se Investing Simple.”

Built around the message “Poora India Investing Ko Samjhega Aur Sahi Tareeka Jaanega”, the campaign seeks to make investment knowledge simple and accessible, while encouraging investors to make understanding and verified information the starting point of every investment decision.

Knowledge Before Investment

The campaign focuses on a simple idea — investors should understand where and how they are investing before putting their money at risk.

As participation in stock markets and other investment products grows, SEBI is seeking to encourage investors to rely on knowledge and verified information rather than tips, rumours or unverified claims.

The initiative aims to make awareness the foundation of every investment decision, helping people understand investment products, associated risks and the importance of making careful choices.

Focus On Informed Decisions

Through “Samajh Se Investing Simple”, SEBI wants to simplify investment-related information so that even new investors can understand important concepts before entering the market.

Investor awareness assumes greater importance as more retail participants explore shares, mutual funds and other financial products. Easy access to digital investment platforms has also made it possible for people to start investing quickly.

However, investors need to understand that every investment comes with risks and that decisions should be based on proper research and reliable information.

Verified Resources For Investors

SEBI is also directing people towards verified educational resources to help them learn about investing and avoid misleading information.

Investors can access information through the dedicated Samajh Se Investing Simple portal at investor.sebi.gov.in/ssis. They can also use the SEBI Saa₹thi App for investor education and awareness resources.

The campaign is expected to strengthen financial awareness and encourage responsible investing by helping people understand the basics before making financial commitments.