SEBI-NSE Take Investor Awareness To Kite Festival, Tamil Nadu Event Promotes Safe Investing

SEBI, NSE and market participants used Tamil Nadu’s international kite festival |

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and other securities market participants promoted financial literacy at the 5th Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival 2026.

The festival was held from August 14 to 16 at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The initiative aimed to spread awareness about safe, responsible and informed participation in the securities market.

A special SEBI-NSE Investor Awareness Stall was inaugurated on the opening day by Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S. Rajesh Kumar.

SEBI General Manager M. K. Srikanth and NSE Vice-President Joginder Singh attended the inauguration. Representatives of other securities market participants were also present.

Simple Lessons

The stall used kite flying as a simple way to explain the basic principles of investing. Flying a kite requires balance, direction, alertness and control.

Similarly, investing requires knowledge, discipline, patience and careful decision-making. Investors also need to understand changing market conditions and avoid making rushed decisions.

Through interactive activities, the stall introduced visitors to financial planning, investor protection and safe participation in the securities market.

Fraud Awareness

The initiative explained investors’ rights and responsibilities. It also guided visitors on how to make informed investment decisions and identify possible frauds and scams.

People were informed about SEBI-verified applications and the grievance redressal mechanisms available to investors.

Simplified education material was distributed among visitors. The activities were designed for young adults, families and people investing for the first time.

Wider Reach

By organising the initiative at a popular festival, NSE sought to take financial education beyond conventional seminars and meetings.

The kite festival offered an engaging and culturally relevant platform to connect with people from different regions and backgrounds.

NSE said it would continue to conduct investor awareness programmes through different platforms and formats. These efforts will focus on financial literacy, fraud prevention and responsible investing.

The exchange aims to help build a secure, transparent and well-informed investment ecosystem by making financial education simple and accessible to citizens.