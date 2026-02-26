Sebi Mandates Social Media Disclosure, Registration Number Must Be Shown From May 1, 2026

Sebi Tightens Rules For Online Content | File Photo

Mumbai: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed all entities regulated by it to clearly mention their registered name and registration number while posting securities market-related content on social media platforms.

The decision comes amid the rapid growth of financial content online and rising concerns about misleading or unauthorised advice being shared with investors.

In a circular issued on Thursday, Sebi said there is a strong need to clearly differentiate between content shared by registered market intermediaries and posts made by unregistered individuals.

The regulator believes that proper disclosure will help investors easily verify whether the information is coming from a genuine Sebi-regulated entity.

Clear Identification Of Registered Entities

Under the new guidelines, entities with a single Sebi registration must prominently display their registered name and registration number on the homepage of their social media accounts. In addition, they must mention these details at the beginning of every post, video or content related to the securities market.

For entities that hold multiple Sebi registrations, the regulator has asked them to provide a web link on their homepage listing all their registrations. They must also mention the relevant registration number in each specific post, depending on the service being offered or discussed.

Agents associated with these regulated entities will also have to comply. They are required to disclose both their own details and the registration information of the principal entity they represent.

Focus On Transparency And Investor Protection

Sebi said the move is aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening investor protection and ensuring ease of investing. By making registration details visible, investors can distinguish between authorised market participants and unregistered persons who may post financial advice online.

The new norms will come into effect from May 1, 2026.