e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 05:40 PM IST

SEBI invites bids to provide contract staff, security guards for Raipur office

Agencies
SEBI said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator and housekeeping of office premises/ Representative Image |

SEBI said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator and housekeeping of office premises/ Representative Image |

Advertisement

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited bids to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office in Raipur. In addition, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security guards.

In two separate notices inviting applications from the interested parties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said the services would be required at the regulator's Raipur office.

SEBI said the agency would be responsible for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator and housekeeping of office premises.

Also, the regulator intends to empanel agencies for deputing security personnel for watch and ward-of office premises. Interested agencies will have to send in the application to SEBI by November 1, according to the notice issued on Tuesday.

In June, SEBI had invited expression of interest from the interested parties for providing outsourced staff services at its office in Chennai.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 05:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal