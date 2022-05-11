Sebi grants recognition to NSDL Database Management as accreditation agency for three years

NSDL announced its wholly-owned subsidiary - NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML), has received Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s approval to set up an Accreditation Agency for a period of 3 years starting from May 10, 2022 for accreditation of eligible investors.

SEBI had earlier in August 2021, introduced a framework for ‘Accredited Investors’ (AIs) in the securities market.

Under this framework, accredited investors may avail flexibility in minimum investment amount (lower ticket size) or concessions from specific regulatory requirements applicable to investment products. Investors desirous of being reckoned as accredited Investors should approach an accreditation Agency for accreditation.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL said, “NSDL would continue to keep innovating and adapting to newer technology to provide ease of doing business to our customers.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:25 PM IST