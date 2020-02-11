SEBI gives go ahead for SBI Cards IPO

SBI Cards and Payments today received an in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its proposed initial public offering, a senior State Bank of India official said.

"This is the first approval, and now we will file the updated draft red herring prospectus for SBI Cards which will get converted into the final RHP (red herring prospectus). We hope to close the offering in the month of March subject to regulatory approvals," the official added.