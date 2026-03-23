SEBI Flags 1.33 Lakh Manipulative Social Media Posts On Securities Market: Govt

Government reveals SEBI flagged over 1.33 lakh misleading market-related posts to social media platforms | File Pic

New Delhi, Mar 23: Markets regulator Sebi has escalated 1.33 lakh manipulative social media contents pertaining to the securities market to the social media platform providers, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said these contents were escalated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as of February 28, 2026.

Action on misleading market content

He said that the regulator receives input regarding misleading, manipulative, or unlawful content related to the securities market and escalates this input to the concerned social media platform provider (SMPP) to remove, disable, or take down the content, in accordance with the relevant regulatory framework.

No AI tools currently in use

According to him, Sebi is currently not using any AI tools to track misleading securities-related content across digital platforms.

Measures to enhance transparency

To enhance transparency, protect investors, and strengthen conduct of Sebi-regulated entities, the markets watchdog requires these entities and their agents to prominently display their registered name and registration number on social media profiles and in all securities-related content. This helps investors verify authenticity and distinguish them from unregistered entities.

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Monitoring finfluencers and awareness efforts

The minister said that Sebi coordinates with Social Media Platform Providers to mitigate risks arising from investment advice disseminated by unregistered "finfluencers" through posts and videos that violate Sebi regulations. Additionally, Sebi undertakes multiple initiatives and investor awareness campaigns, he added.

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