SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey Pushes For Stronger Investor Protection

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey | ANI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Saturday reiterated the regulator's commitment to making India's capital markets more accessible, efficient and resilient while strengthening investor protection.

Addressing the Bharat Chamber of Commerce Investors Forum in Kolkata, Pandey said SEBI's priorities include facilitating capital formation, simplifying business regulations and safeguarding investors, PTI reported.

He noted that India's market capitalisation has expanded significantly over the past decade, with companies raising more than Rs10 lakh crore annually, on average, through equity and debt issuances.

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Highlighting regional growth, Pandey said West Bengal's securities market investor base had increased from approximately 12 lakh in financial year 2014-15 to more than 90 lakh currently.

Around 36% of these investors are below 30 years of age.

The state also has 379 listed companies with registered offices in West Bengal.

Additionally, more than 40 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have raised over Rs1,400 crore through small and medium enterprise initial public offerings (SME IPOs).

Pandey said growing investor participation demonstrates the expanding reach of India's capital markets.

The regulator has introduced several measures to reduce compliance costs and make fundraising more efficient.

These include simplifying IPO procedures, accelerating rights issues and rationalising listing requirements for large companies.

SEBI has also permitted certain employee stock options after listing, subject to prescribed conditions, and shortened public issue listing timelines.

Other reforms include allowing debt securities with lower face values and easing merchant banking requirements for eligible private placements.

Pandey stressed that investor education remains essential to building confidence and protecting market participants.

He said strong markets must remain resilient during financial stress rather than merely perform efficiently under normal conditions.

According to Pandey, the true measure of capital market development lies in connecting household savings with productive investments, helping businesses raise funds and enabling investors to participate in economic growth.