Sebi board clears frameworks for gold, social stock exchanges

Markets regulator Sebi's board on Tuesday approved a slew of reforms, including frameworks for gold and social stock exchanges.

Besides, the regulator has decided to relax eligibility requirements related to shares having superior voting rights, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said in a press conference after the board meeting.

On the social stock exchange, Tyagi said a proposal has been cleared for the creation of this exchange for fundraising by social enterprises.

ALSO READ Sebi relaxes eligibility requirement related to superior voting rights shares framework

Tyagi further said he cannot specify the timeline for such exchange, and will coordinate with the government to take it ahead.

The board also cleared a proposal to amend de-listing framework after an open offer.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:57 PM IST