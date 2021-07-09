SEBI bars Allegro Capital, individual for one year on insider trading activities in Biocon shares

On January 18, 2018, Biocon had announced an exclusive global collaboration with Sandoz on next generation biosimilars.

SEBI had observed that shares of the company rose 5.6 per cent at close on the day after the announcement.

Later, the regulator initiated a probe to ascertain whether certain persons/entities have traded in the scrip of Biocon while they were in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and were in violation of SEBI norms.

Based on the chronology of events leading up to the corporate announcement, it was alleged that the UPSI period was from December 4, 2017, to January 18, 2018, the order said quoting the show cause notice sent to Allegro Capital and Kashyap.

Kashyap had submitted that by resorting to his independent directorship in Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation and by making reference to Allegro Capital where Arun Chandavarkar (then CEO and Joint MD) and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, have their trading accounts, SEBI was clearly grasping at straws trying to conclude that he was a connected person.

"In this regard, it is observed that reliance on the aforesaid have been placed to show that the association of Noticee No. 1 (Kashyap) with senior management of the company is not merely in the capacity of an advisor on specific set of projects, but it goes beyond that where he not only serves on the board of the charitable foundation of the promoter of Biocon but also provides broking services to the promoter and the then CEO and Joint MD," SEBI said in the order.