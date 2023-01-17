e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI asks Lava Intl to refile updated public issue papers

SEBI asks Lava Intl to refile updated public issue papers

On September 28, Lava International submitted the necessary paperwork to issue 43.7 million additional shares as an offer-for-sale in order to generate up to 5 billion rupees through a new share issuance

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
SEBI asks Lava Intl to refile updated public issue papers | Image: SEBI (Representative)
Follow us on

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has requested that phone manufacturer Lava International Ltd submit a revised version of its draft red herring prospectus.

On September 28, Lava International submitted the necessary paperwork to issue 43.7 million additional shares as an offer-for-sale in order to generate up to 5 billion rupees through a new share issuance.

A corporate spokesman declined to comment on the necessary revisions and the deadline for resubmitting the paperwork.

Read Also
Jio launches True 5G services in 16 more cities
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Why is India’s oil Imports from Russia at its peak?|Teji Mandi Explains

Why is India’s oil Imports from Russia at its peak?|Teji Mandi Explains

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets notice for not paying tax on land near Nashik

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets notice for not paying tax on land near Nashik

In Pics: Top 10 innovative and stylish cars at Auto Expo 2023

In Pics: Top 10 innovative and stylish cars at Auto Expo 2023

Mobile phone co LAVA Intl files papers to raise 5 bln rupees

Mobile phone co LAVA Intl files papers to raise 5 bln rupees

SEBI asks Lava Intl to refile updated public issue papers

SEBI asks Lava Intl to refile updated public issue papers