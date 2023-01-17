SEBI asks Lava Intl to refile updated public issue papers | Image: SEBI (Representative)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has requested that phone manufacturer Lava International Ltd submit a revised version of its draft red herring prospectus.

On September 28, Lava International submitted the necessary paperwork to issue 43.7 million additional shares as an offer-for-sale in order to generate up to 5 billion rupees through a new share issuance.

A corporate spokesman declined to comment on the necessary revisions and the deadline for resubmitting the paperwork.

