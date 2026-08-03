SEBI Appoints Prasanta Mahapatra As Executive Director To Head Corporation Finance Investigation, Recovery Departments | Representational Image

New Delhi, August 3, 2026: Prasanta Mahapatra has taken charge as Executive Director of markets regulator Sebi and will handle the Corporation Finance Investigation Department and the Recovery and Refund Department.

Before his elevation as Executive Director, Mahapatra was the Chief General Manager at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

Career At Sebi

Mahapatra, who joined Sebi in April 1999, has handled diverse responsibilities across several departments during his over 27-year stint with the regulator.

He has served in the Market Regulation Department, Investigation Department, Enquiries and Adjudication Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Corporation Finance Department and Investment Management Department.

He has also served at Sebi's Eastern Regional Office in Kolkata.

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Policy And Academic Background

Besides, Mahapatra has been a member of various domestic policy-making and advisory committees dealing with areas of mutual interest and cooperation with international regulators.

Mahapatra holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Utkal University, Odisha.

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