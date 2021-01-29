Sebamed India’s intent is to start a new vocabulary, Konark Gaur tells BrandSutra

KONARK GAUR, Head of Marketing, Sebamed India, is fresh from a victory over FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever, having won an injunction from the Bombay High Court on January 19 that Sebamed can run its comparative advertising campaign, that took on HUL products on the basis of pH level, without change. He wants to keep up the winning streak for Brand Sebamed, with the intent to‘win with big ideas’ and ‘win with scale’ on ground and in the e-commerce space

Brand Sebamed is built around the science of healthy skin. Established by German dermatologist Dr Heinz Maurer in 1957, its USP is that all its products — from the classic soap-free cleansing bar to skin care, hair care and the popular baby care range — have been developed with the same pH level as healthy skin (pH5.5) to support the skin’s natural protective layer. It is this premise that the brand used to challenge FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever in a slew of comparative advertising campaigns that not only catapulted Sebamed to the centre of conversations, but also gave it a major victory over HUL, with a court ruling in its favour to run the ads without change.

In India, Sebamed has been licensed to USV Pvt Limited exclusively for importing, marketing and distributing its baby and adult care range of products. Konark Gaur, Head of Marketing, Sebamed India, has his work cut out – to win with big ideas and win with scale by investing in all the platforms of impactful visibility to reach the consumer. Gaur’s business acumen has been honed through his stints at large process-oriented multinationals like Nestle and General Mills, as well as his own entrepreneurial journey in the professional salon space, when he co-founded HiJinny.com, a digital hyper-local, salon-at-home model start-up and a premium unisex salon chain, Jazz Up Salon, mid-career.

Here, Gaur talks of the current controversy, priorities for Brand Sebamed and marketing lessons that have stood him in good stead.

It was an act of courage to take on a behemoth like HUL in your recent advertising campaign. What would be your comment on that and your premise that only products with pH 5.5 preserve skin the way it is meant to be?

Through our campaign, ‘Filmstars ki nahi, science ki suno’, we want to empower consumers with the right information so that they can take informed decisions. The natural pH of skin is approximately 5.5 and all Sebamed products have pH 5.5, which ensures that the skin gets moisturized and protected from skin damage. Also, the products have been developed with the help of dermatologists, extensive research and testing.