SEAMEC Executes ONGC Contract For Samudra Sevak O&M Services

SEAMEC Limited announced on April 28, 2026, that its consortium with Supreme Hydro Pvt Ltd has executed a contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited for operation and maintenance services of the vessel Samudra Sevak for 2026–2028. |

Mumbai: SEAMEC has moved ahead with a key offshore services contract, locking in work on a critical ONGC vessel as part of a previously announced award.

Secures Offshore Contract

SEAMEC Limited, in partnership with Supreme Hydro Pvt Ltd, has formally executed a contract with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited for operating and maintaining the MSV Samudra Sevak. The agreement covers the period from 2026 to 2028 and marks the conversion of an earlier award into a binding contract. This step confirms the consortium’s role in supporting ONGC’s offshore operations over the next two years.

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Continues Prior Engagement

The contract execution builds directly on the company’s earlier communication dated March 13, 2026, where the award of work was disclosed. With the signing now complete, the scope, structure, and obligations remain aligned with the original notification of award. The company clarified that all terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged, ensuring continuity in expectations and delivery.

Strengthens Service Position

By securing this contract, SEAMEC reinforces its position in offshore support services, particularly in operations and maintenance of specialized vessels. The Samudra Sevak plays a vital role in offshore activities, and maintaining such assets requires technical expertise and operational consistency. The consortium approach also highlights collaboration as a strategy to deliver large-scale marine service contracts efficiently.

Signals Operational Stability

The execution of the contract indicates stable business visibility for SEAMEC in the near term. With a defined engagement spanning two years, the company secures a steady stream of operational work tied to India’s energy sector. The confirmation also suggests alignment with ONGC’s ongoing offshore infrastructure requirements, positioning SEAMEC to remain an active participant in the segment.

SEAMEC’s latest contract execution reflects a continuation of its offshore services pipeline, translating prior awards into firm business engagements while maintaining consistency in contractual commitments and delivery expectations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing dated April 28, 2026, and does not include external reporting or independent verification.