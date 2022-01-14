SEA wants Centre to restrict import of refined palm oil; reinstate earlier duty differential of 11%

Industry body SEA demanded that the Centre to restrict import of refined palm oil and reinstate the earlier duty differential of 11 per cent between the two oils.

The government reduced import duty on RBD palmolein and RBD palm oils by 5.5 per cent in December 2021.

With this reduction, the import duty difference between refined palm oils and crude palm oil (CPO) was reduced to 5.5 per cent.

Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) President Atul Chaturvedi also demanded that the government place again the import of RBD palmolein and refined palm oil under restricted list with immediate effect or at least from April 1, 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:37 PM IST