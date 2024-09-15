SD Retail Limited IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 20, Check Here For Details

The SME IPO season appears to be in full swing, as small and medium enterprrises in the country look to spread their wings in the time to come.

About The Company

The new kid on the SME IPO block is SD Retail Limited from Gujarat's commercial hub of Ahmedabad. The company, which was incorporated 2 decades ago in 2004, procures, manufactures, and markets retail sleepwear. It markets under the brand-name Sweet Dreams. The brand claims to offer sleepwear for every member of the family, with comfort as their 'USP'.

What Is On Offer?

This SME has a book built issue of Rs 64.98 crores. The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per individual share. The issue has a price band of Rs 121 to Rs 131 per individual share. The SME IPO has a lot size of 1000 shares. The cumulative fresh issue amounts to 49.6 lakh shares.

This fresh issue translates to Rs 64.98 crore. The latest GMP, or Grey Market Price, as of September 15 stands at Rs 0 (GMP details are subject to deviations). In addition, the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is Rs 131,000. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 shares.

Finally, the tentative time for the listing of the IPO is estimated to be Friday, September 27. The entity will be listed on the NSE SME. | File/ Representative image

Dates To Remember

The Issue will be opened for investor to dive in on Friday, September 20. The process of the subscription will be available and will conclude the following trading week. The IPO will close on Tuesday, September 24. The tentative date for allotment is Wednesday, September 25. The initiation of refunds would transpire on Thursday, September 26. The shares would then be credited to Demat accounts of investors on Thursday, September 26.

Finally, the tentative time for the listing of the IPO is estimated to be Friday, September 27. The entity will be listed on the NSE SME.

Key Factors

The company is headed by Hitesh Pravinchandra Ruparelia and Utpalbhai Pravinchandra Ruparelia. In the recently concluded fiscal year, the Ahmedabad-based company's revenue increased by 20 per cent. Apart from that, the company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 77 per cent.

Objectives

Apart from the standard General Corporate Purposes, the company intends to use the resources generated in the IPO for capital expenditure. This inturn would be earmarked for setting up new exclusive brand outlets (“EBOs”). In addition, the IPO would also be used by the company for funding working capital requirements.

