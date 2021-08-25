Scripbox inks partnership with WebEngage to boost user engagement

Digital wealth management service, Scripbox partnered with WebEngage to boost user engagement leveraging push amplification engine. The partnership aimed to increase the number of users for the brand by using the right channels and reaching a specific target audience for Scripbox.

Launched in 2012, Scripbox is a full stack wealth management service, offering data-backed wealth solutions for the growth and diversification of their customers' wealth.

Prateek Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Scripbox, said, “WebEngage’s integration with Scripbox has successfully increased user-engagement as well as conversions for our brand. We are delighted to have WebEngage on board to contribute to our success and be partners in our milestones.”

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Scripbox to help build their user engagement strategy with sustainable use of channels. The brand has a strong understanding of the user journey leveraging the WebEngage platform which has resulted in a spike in conversions.”

