SCOPE reiterates the need for empowering women employees in the ‘New Normal’

Forum of Women in Public Sector (WIPS) under the aegis of SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises) organized its 31st National Meet 2021 virtually on the theme ‘New Normal: Opportunities and Risks’ for Public Sector women employees. Rakesh Kumar, CMD, NLCIL & Chairman, SCOPE; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE and Atishi Marlena addressed the participants during the inaugural session. Soma Mondal, Chairperson, SAIL and H.K. Joshi, CMD, SCI addressed the subsequent sessions in the presence of Kirti Tiwari and Sanchita Banerjee, President Apex, WIPS and other WIPS members. The program was attended by around 1000 participants located across the country.

Rakesh Kumar inaugurating the e-National Meet said that as the country is treading towards ‘Make for the World’, women employees have an indispensable role in achieving self-sufficiency in all industries. He highlighted the need for creating a motivated and secure workspace for women to help achieve gender equality.

Atul Sobti in his address saluting the spirit of women employees in these times of crisis stated that displaying grit and determination, they meticulously transformed crisis into opportunity. He emphasized that women employees must focus on being more assertive, confident, aiming for higher goals and reiterated the role of WIPS in empowering women.

Atishi Marlena said that while COVID 19 created a unique prospect of ‘Work from Home’ for women employees it also renewed challenges in creating work life balance.

Soma Mondal in her address commended that amidst the blurring of boundaries between work and home, women employees have risen to the challenge and shown true resilience by adapting efficiently to the ‘New Normal.’