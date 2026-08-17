Schneider Electric Infrastructure Share Price Falls 12% After Q1 Profit Plunges 70%

Shares of Schneider Electric Infrastructure came under heavy selling pressure on Monday after the company reported a steep decline in its June-quarter profit. The stock fell as much as 12.30% to Rs 1,200.05 on the BSE in early trade.

The Indian arm of French energy technology major Schneider Electric reported a 69.9% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 12.4 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 41.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit falls despite record order intake

The sharp decline in profitability was attributed to commodity price volatility and delays in passing higher input costs on to customers for certain legacy orders.

Read Also ₹3,200 Cr Investment By Schneider Electric To Make India A Manufacturing Hub

Revenue from operations increased a modest 4.8% YoY to Rs 651.4 crore. The company said project execution schedules and the gradual conversion of recently secured orders into revenue affected growth during the quarter.

Operating performance also weakened. EBITDA fell 50.9% to Rs 34.1 crore, from Rs 69.4 crore a year earlier. Consequently, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 5.2% from 11.2%.

Despite the pressure on earnings, the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly order intake of Rs 915 crore. Demand from emerging sectors, particularly data centres and semiconductors, supported order growth.

As of June 30, the company's order backlog stood at Rs 2,169 crore, representing a 32.7% increase from the year-earlier period.