Scalenut raises $400k Seed funding led by angel investors

Scalenut, an AI-enabled Content Intelligence platform has raised $400k in seed funding led by Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal, and other leading angel investors.

Scalenut’s vision is to help companies of all sizes tell better stories at scale. Founded by experienced executives who earlier built India’s leading managed marketplaces and B2B Saas platforms at Urban Company, Snapdeal and Jungleworks, Scalenut brings together top talent and new-age AI/ML technology to create content, it said in a press release.

Scalenut started by identifying a huge bottleneck in the content creation lifecycle. Marketers invest a lot of time and money in curating and creating content, often with inefficient processes and poor ROI. To solve this puzzle, Scalenut is building a self-serve AI-enabled Content Intelligence SaaS platform that automates the entire content research and content creation process.

Scalenut’s platform also solves a huge pain point by providing cutting-edge actionable insights for search engine optimization (SEO) of the AI-generated content. In addition, customers also get access to a managed marketplace of top talent to work directly with the brands and augment their content creation.

It was launched earlier this year by Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal and Saurabh Wadhawan.

Mayank Jain, Co-Founder, Scalenut said, ”With every business needing to be in the business of content creation today, Scalenut aims to be a one-stop platform for the entire content lifecycle. We started with building a managed marketplace to bring top talent and businesses together, but also realised the power of a self-serve SaaS platform that automates a large part of content research and content creation. We have seen some amazing results from our proprietary research algorithms. Over the next few quarters, we plan to strengthen this combined product offering for our users and continue expansion to new geographies.”

Nitin Sharma (lead investor via First Principles VC) said, “On the one hand, innovations like GPT-3 have opened up new frontiers in automated content creation, while COVID is one of the many catalysts for torrid growth of remote work and freelancing. In bringing together self-serve capabilities enhanced by a managed marketplace, Scalenut is well positioned as a “build in India, for the world platform.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:43 PM IST