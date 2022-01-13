SC stays HC directions against OLX in cheating case regarding motorcycle

The Supreme Court has stayed the Punjab and Haryana High Court direction to OLX India to adopt a mechanism with respect to the sellers who could post an advertisement on its Platform.

The top court was hearing a plea by OLX India B.V. challenging the high court order, which was passed in December last year.

The high court had passed directions to OLX, in a matter where a person had used another person's identity to post an advertisement on the online platform.

The plea, contended that OLX is an online marketplace, which connects sellers with potential buyers.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:12 PM IST