SC reserves order on Future Group appeal vs HC stay on RIL deal

The Supreme Court reserved verdict on a pleas filed by Future Group firms against a Delhi High Court order that imposed a status quo on the Future-Reliance deal, refusing to interfere with the Emergency Award (EA) of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

The bench, suggested to the counsels for Amazon and the Future group firms that the single judge bench of the Delhi High Court be allowed to hear the statutory appeals of the Future group.

The pleas, may not be relevant now as the final award of the SIAC has "already been passed", stated the bench.

The Supreme Court reserved its order on Future Group’s pleas against the Delhi High Court’s single-judge order that imposed a status quo on the Future-Reliance deal.

Amazon had dragged Future Group to arbitration at SIAC in October last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:43 PM IST