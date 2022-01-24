SC directs DMRC, DAMEPL to appear before Delhi HC on Jan 31

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Reliance Infrastructure's subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) to appear before the Delhi High Court on January 31 and request it to hear the dispute relating to execution of the over Rs 4,600 crore arbitral award to DAMEPL.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai stated that the hearing on the execution application does not brook any further delay.

Earlier on September 9, 2021, the apex court had upheld the 2017 arbitration award of around Rs 4,600 crore in favour of DAMEPL, enforceable against the DMRC.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, representing DMRC, submitted that it was ready to take over DAMEPL's liabilities to the extent of the award money.

The Delhi High Court had earlier pulled up DAMEPL for playing hide and seek with the court and holding out-of-court communications with DMRC to settle the dispute.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:50 PM IST