SBI sells NCDs worth Rs 9,718 cr with a 7.70% coupon rate

HomeBusinessSBI sells NCDs worth Rs 9,718 cr with a 7.70% coupon rate

The 9,71,800 fully paid up NCDs come with a tenure of 15 years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Image | Pixabay
According to an echange filing, India's top public sector lender the State Bank of India has raised Rs. 9,718 crore through the sale of non-convertible debentures, which are redeemable, unsecured and long term.

The 9,71,800 fully paid up NCDs come with a 7.70 per cent coupon rate and a tenure of 15 years.

