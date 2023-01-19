SBI sells NCDs worth Rs 9,718 cr with a 7.70% coupon rate

Image | Pixabay

According to an echange filing, India's top public sector lender the State Bank of India has raised Rs. 9,718 crore through the sale of non-convertible debentures, which are redeemable, unsecured and long term.

The 9,71,800 fully paid up NCDs come with a 7.70 per cent coupon rate and a tenure of 15 years.

