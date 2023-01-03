e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI MF gets RBI's nod to buy 10% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank

SBI MF gets RBI's nod to buy 10% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and DSP Mutual Fund have also received RBI's approval to buy 9.99% stake each in the bank

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
SBI MF gets RBI's nod to buy 10% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank | Image credit: SBI MF (Representative)
Follow us on

The Reserve Bank of India today gave its approval to SBI Funds Management Ltd to acquire up to 9.99% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank through the schemes of SBI Mutual Fund, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and DSP Mutual Fund have also received RBI's approval to buy 9.99% stake each in the bank.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ashneer Grover calls Suhail Sameer 'Nalla' after latter steps down as BharatPe CEO

Ashneer Grover calls Suhail Sameer 'Nalla' after latter steps down as BharatPe CEO

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India judges correct mistake by offering Rs 85 lakh to achaar brand rejected by them in...

Shark Tank India judges correct mistake by offering Rs 85 lakh to achaar brand rejected by them in...