SBI Life, Repco Home Finance sign corporate agency pact

Chennai: Private sector SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday said it has signed a corporate agency agreement with city-based Repco Home Finance Ltd to offer the company's range of products to RHFL customers.

According to the agreement, the partnership would see over 148 branches and 27 satellite centres of RHFL spread across the country to offer SBI Life Insurance products to its customers.

"The longevity associated with life insurance demands a very high level of consumer trust, which is built with tie-ups with highly credible distribution partners. This tie-up with Repco Home Finance is step in this direction which will help boost SBI Life's reach to new customers across geographies...," SBI Life Insurance, President-Zone2, M Anand said.

Repco Home Finance Ltd, MD and CEO, Yashpal Gupta said, "...this tie-up will enable every RHFL custmer to meet their diverse insurance needs."

"Consumers will have a direct access to SBI Life's wide range of products in protection, retirement, health...

thereby empowering consumer to address their complete financial needs," he said.

The agreement was signed by RHFL CFO T Karunakaran, General Manager K Prabhu and SBI Life, Regional Director, E Thirumudi Pandian in the presence of Repco Home Finance Ltd MD and CEO, Yashpal Gupta and others, the release added.