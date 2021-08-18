SBI Life launches ‘eShield Next’, new age protection solution

Advertisement

SBI Life Insurance today announced the launch of a unique new age protection solution 'SBI Life eShield Next’, that ‘Levels Up’ the protection coverage as the insured achieves life’s prominent milestones.

The unique selling proposition of the new age protection plan eShield Next is its ‘level-up’ feature. It offers three plan options – ‘Level cover, Increasing cover and Level Cover with Future Proofing benefit’.

Level Cover Benefit: Here the Absolute amount assured stays constant throughout the policy term.

Increasing Cover Benefit: Here, the absolute amount assured on death increases by 10 percent p.a. (simple) of the Basic Sum assured at the end of every 5th year of the policy.

Level Cover with Future Proofing Benefit: This option provides consumers the choice to increase their cover as they achieve through life’s important milestones like, getting married or becoming a parent or buying a house, without undergoing further medical tests.

When buying the policy, consumers can choose an option that best suits their insurance needs.

Commenting on the launch of SBI Life eShield Next, Ravi Krishnamurthy, President, SBI Life Insurance said, “SBI Life eShield Next is a financial protection solution that protects one’s present as well as future needs in the current fast paced and uncertain times that we live in. With its three plan options, it offers a distinctive customization feature that caters to the evolving needs of the consumer.”

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:49 PM IST