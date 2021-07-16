SBI-led consortium recovers Rs 792 cr from sale of shares in Kingfisher Airlines

A State Bank of India (SBI) led consortium on Friday realised Rs 792.11 crore by sale of shares in Kingfisher Airlines with regards to the Vijay Mallya case.

These shares were handed over by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the consortium.

"Earlier SBI led consortium had realised Rs 7181.50 crore by liquidating assets handed over to SBI led consortium by the ED. In addition, Rs 1060 crore worth asset has been allowed to the banks by Fugitive Economic Offense Court in PNB/ Nirav Modi Case & Rs. 329.67 Crore has been confiscated by ED under provisions of FEOA," ED said in a statement.

"On 1st July 2021, Purvi Modi (sister of Nirav Modi) has transferred Rs. 17.25 Crore from proceeds of Crime from her foreign bank account to ED," it added.