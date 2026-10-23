SBI Informs Affected Customers Via Email, WhatsApp After Data Leak Incident

SBI investigates a suspected data leak involving 3,897 customer records. |

State Bank of India has informed the customers whose information was involved in the recent data leak.

While the bank did not reveal the exact number of such customers, it had earlier said that approximately 3.75 lakh records were found on the dark web and had identified 3,897 records containing personally identifiable information.

Customers have been informed of the cyber incident through email and WhatsApp.

“Regarding the recent cyber incident, the Bank has individually informed all customers, whose data was identified as being involved, through email and/or WhatsApp,” the bank said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It also said that the account balances and funds of the affected customers were safe. “We reiterate that your account balances and funds are safe with us.”

The bank also advised all its customers to follow digital banking practices and not to share OTP and passwords with others.

“Customers are advised to follow safe digital banking practices, never share their OTP, PIN or password with anyone, and remain vigilant against suspicious calls, messages and emails,” it said.

The country's largest public sector lender is investigating a suspected data leak involving personal information linked to 3,897 customers. The incident has raised concerns about financial fraud, identity theft and the safety of banking information.

SBI examined approximately 3.75 lakh records found on the dark web and identified 3,897 records containing personally identifiable information.

According to SBI's findings, the exposed records include customer names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses and loan-related information.

The bank has activated its cybersecurity incident response procedures and appointed an independent CERT-In-empanelled agency to investigate.

SBI maintained that the incident has not materially affected its core operations, financial performance or business continuity.

However, investigators are still examining the authenticity, source and extent of the suspected exposure.