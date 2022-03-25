SBI GI collaborates with Maharashtra police to support 'MrityunjayDoot' scheme

SBI General, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies associated with Yashlok Welfare Foundation, NGO dedicated to alleviating social inequalities, to support the Highway ‘MrityunjayDoot’ scheme implemented by the State Highway Police Department.

Through this association, SBI General Insurance donates two fully equipped High Impact Ambulances and 800 Stretchers to Maharashtra Highway Police, which will further provide medical help to accident victims on Mumbai - Pune Highway and on Nashik highway and take them safely to the hospitals during the ‘Golden Hour’ and help them get timely treatment. It has been observed that the injured during a road accident are more likely to die due to improper handling while taking them to the hospital.

On 1st March 2021, with the objective of reducing the number of deaths in road accidents, Traffic and Highway police had launched ‘MrityunjayDoot’ scheme.

As part of this scheme, the Highway police have created groups of four to five people which is made up of local villagers, employees of Dhabas and petrol pumps, doctors around National and State highways and have trained them as ‘MrityunjayDoot’.

This trained manpower is provided with stretchers and first-aid kits and they immediately provide medical aid to the accident victims.

PC Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “Road safety has been one of the focus areas under our CSR projects. It’s certainly disheartening to witness the number of deaths increasing day-by-day in road accidents due to lack of immediate medical assistance. Being a responsible corporate, in order to act on this issue, we have collaborated with Maharashtra Highway Police to support in creating the necessary medical infrastructure for the MrityunjayDoot scheme. With this contribution, together with Maharashtra Highway Police we aim to ensure Suraksha aur Bharosa on road journeys.”

Apart from this initiative, underlining the space of road safety, SBI General also supports the Indian Head Injury Foundation (IHIF) where accident trauma patients are provided with required therapy support.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:30 PM IST