SBI Customers Face 45-Minute UPI Outage On September 4, Check Exact Timing, Alternatives & Transaction Limits

SBI’s UPI services will remain unavailable for 45 minutes on September 4. | Representative Image

Mumbai: State Bank of India customers may face a brief digital payments disruption early on September 4, 2026, as the country’s largest lender undertakes scheduled maintenance of its Unified Payments Interface infrastructure.

SBI UPI Downtime: Exact Schedule

The bank said its UPI services will remain unavailable between 12.30 am and 1.15 am IST on September 4. The maintenance window will last 45 minutes, and customers should plan time-sensitive payments accordingly.

“Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 00:30 hrs to 01:15 hrs on 04.09.2026 (IST),” SBI informed customers.

Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 00:15 hrs to 01:00 hrs on 04.09.2026 (IST). The activity may, however, be completed early. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the… — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 2, 2026

UPI Lite Offers A Payment Alternative

Customers needing to make small-value payments during the outage may use UPI Lite. The facility processes transactions without requiring users to enter a UPI PIN, making it a convenient alternative during the maintenance period.

SBI permits UPI Lite payments of up to Rs 1,000 per transaction. Customers can maintain a maximum balance of Rs 5,000 in their UPI Lite account.

What Are SBI’s UPI Limits?

SBI allows customers to complete up to 20 person-to-person transactions daily. Person-to-merchant payments remain subject to the prevailing daily UPI transaction value ceiling.

The standard UPI limit is Rs 1 lakh per transaction, while the combined daily ceiling for person-to-person and person-to-merchant transfers is also Rs 1 lakh.

Higher limits are available for specified payments made to verified merchants. Insurance and capital-market transactions can reach Rs 2 lakh, while payments for IPO applications through ASBA, the Retail Direct Scheme, taxes, hospitals and educational institutions are permitted up to Rs 5 lakh.

The lender also facilitates inward and outward remittances under the India-Singapore UPI corridor. Such cross-border transfers are allowed up to the rupee equivalent of SGD 1,000.

Customers who do not use UPI Lite should complete urgent transactions before 12.30 am or wait until services resume after 1.15 am. They may also keep other payment methods ready during the short maintenance window to avoid failed payment attempts.