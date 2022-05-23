SBI customers: Do not reply to this 'fake' message, says govt

A fake SMS is in circulation purporting to be of the State Bank of India claiming customers accounts have been blocked.

In response to this, Press Information Bureau, or PIB --the media wing of the government, has alerted SBI account holders not to respond to such emails or SMS that might ask them to share personal data or banking details so that fraudulent activities can be prevented.

The e-mail allegedly sent by RBI is requesting for recipient's personal details to offer Rs. 4 crores 75 lakhs, the PIB tweeted:

The Reserve Bank of India has also warned against fake SMS and emails continuously.

“If someone has fraudulently withdrawn money from your bank account, notify your bank immediately," the RBI said.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:46 AM IST