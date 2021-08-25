SBI customer alert: If PAN-Aadhaar link linking not done by September 30, bank to stop services

State Bank of India has informed its account holders that September 30 is the last day to link to link their PAN-Aadhaar card. Those who fail to link PAN with Aadhaar Card will make their PAN inoperative till the date the Aadhaar number is intimated or linked.

India's largest lender had tweeted about it earlier adding, "The linking of PAN with the Aadhaar is mandatory. PAN will be rendered inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked before September 30," the tweet further added.

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/BccuMZEc2I — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 19, 2021

As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN card and also has an Aadhaar card is required to intimate their Aadhaar number to the Income Tax authorities. The Act reads, “If a person fails to intimate the Aadhaar number, the permanent account number allotted to such person shall be made inoperative after the notified date in the manner as may be provided by rules."

How to link PAN card

Go to SBI Internet Banking portal www.onlinesbi.com

Log into www.onlinesbi.com

Navigate to” Profile-PAN Registration“ under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.

On the next page, select the Account number, input the PAN number and click on Submit.

Your request will be forwarded to branch for processing. Branch will process your request in 7 days

Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number. Note: If you are not yet registered for Internet Banking, you can do so online using your ATM cum Debit Card details.

Visit your nearest SBI Branch; carry a copy of your PAN Card; Fill in a Letter of Request and submit the above with the Xerox copy of PAN Card. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of linking

How to link PAN with Aadhaar

Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth

A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Please note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

Wednesday,August 25, 2021