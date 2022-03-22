SBI Card inks partnership with gourmet food chain, Nature’s Basket

SBI Card has announced it has inked partnership with Nature’s Basket, premium grocery store brand, to launch ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’.

The card will be introduced in two variants – ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’ and ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite’ to enable cardholders to derive maximum value from their spends at Nature’s Basket stores along with other key spend categories such as international travel, dining, and entertainment. Nature’s Basket SBI Card will be available to customers by around first fortnight of April 2022, it said in a press statement.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “Through this card, we hope to provide an exceptionally premium experience.”

Speaking about the initiative, Devendra Chawla, MD & CEO, Spencer’s Retail & Nature’s Basket said, “We are very thrilled to be partnering with SBI Card to launch this co-branded card that will provide numerous benefits to our valued customers and deepen our relationship with them.”

Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite will offer complimentary Bookmyshow movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 every year. Cardholders will be able to avail Taj gift vouchers of worth Rs 10,000 upon achieving annual spends of Rs 6 lakh and annual fee reversal at Rs 10 lakh spends milestone during membership year. On the other hand, Nature’s Basket SBI Card users will get gift vouchers of premium brands worth Rs 3,000 upon achieving Rs 3 lakh annual spends and will become eligible for annual fee reversal upon reaching annual spends milestone of Rs 2 lakh.

It will also offer customers exclusive privileges like exclusive check-out counters at Nature’s Basket stores and concierge assistance to address customers’ requirements around flower delivery, gift delivery and online doctor consultation. The cardholders will also be able to use the card to avail complimentary access to airport lounges while travelling domestically and internationally. Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite will offer eight complimentary visits per year to domestic lounges and six complimentary visits per year to international Priority Pass lounges. Customers will be able to avail 4 complimentary visits per year to domestic lounges.

The annual membership fee of Nature’s Basket SBI Card and its Elite version will be Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,999 respectively. It will be launched on Visa platform.

On the NSE, share price of SBI Card and Payments Services was up 0.52 percent or Rs 4.35 at Rs 846.50.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:33 PM IST