SBI Card CFO Nalin Negi resigns from post

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Nalin Negi has resigned from his post.

His last working day with the company will be July 31, 2022, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier last week, the pure-play credit card issuer posted a 64 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,616 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2022 on the back of good card spending by customers.

The SBI-promoted credit card company also reported a 16 percent rise in total revenues at Rs 11,302 crore in FY22.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:08 PM IST