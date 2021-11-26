Save Solutions acquires North India-based regional housing finance company

Save Solutions announced it has acquired New Habitat Housing Finance And Development Limited (NHHFDL).

The Bihar-head quartered company is working to offer its customers all-around financial products by also adding housing loans to the equation. Besides Bihar, the company will simultaneously extend its reach to other states including Delhi-NCR and UP. The move will further strengthen Save Solutions’ financial inclusion portfolio.

Ajeet Kumar Singh, Founder Director, MD & CEO, Save Solutions, said, “The acquisition brings our company to a full-circle. Through the acquisition of housing finance company New Habitat, we are on the fast track to becoming a full-spectrum Financial Inclusion group. It will go a long way in expanding our offering to underserved clients.”

The brainchild of Ajeet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Kumar, and Ajay Kumar Sinha, Save Solutions was incepted in 2010. The group is backed by renowned impact investors, Incofin and MAJ invest.

Save Solutions currently has products in MSME, LAP and Micro Finance. Moving forward, Save Solutions has its targets set on associating with new banks and introducing innovative Financial Products across pan India.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:57 AM IST