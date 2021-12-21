Saudi Arabian firm, Power For Defense Technologies Co signs agreement with Bharat Electronics

Power For Defense Technologies Co (PDTC), a Saudi Arabian company announced it has signed an agreement with Navratna Defense PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) India. This is being done to bring India and Saudi Arabia closer through the promotion of defense and aerospace technologies, it said in a press statement.

PTDC was founded by Sheikh Mohammed Mustfa-Zaini Al-Shaibi, a member of AL Shaibi family in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). It has been founded with a vision to foster deeper and better business, technological and cultural relationship between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India through the promotion, transfer and deployment of cutting-edge autonomous technological solutions in the Defense, Aerospace and Security sector.

The agreement will facilitate BEL and PDTC to collectively bring cutting-edge technologies and technological solutions to The KSA’s Défense eco-system.

Sheikh Mohammed Mustfa-Zaini Al-Shaibi said, “BEL is at the forefront of technology innovation in India. The partnership with BEL will enable us to bring critical technologies for civilian and defense application to KSA. Saudi Arabia and India are rising powers and key players in their respective regions and are natural partners in addressing the various challenges confronting the region.”

Anil Pant, General Manager International Marketing, Bharat Electronics Limited, said, “BEL offers technology products in the areas of Coastal Radar System, Advanced Threat Detection suites with Radar, Drone protection System and much more. This agreement will further cement the existing bilateral ties between the two countries elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership.”

Gopi Krishna Reddy, Cross-border expert and strategic advisor to PDTC said, “The partnership between BEL and Power for Defense Technologies Co is an important milestone in India- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia growing corporation in the field of research and development and technology exchange.”

This agreement has been facilitated by Gopi Krishna Reddy and Hisham Khalid, advisors to Power for Defence Technologies Co. Syed Wahab Quadri and Jagatheesh Kumar Bagulayan from the management of PDTC will be leading the initiative with BEL.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:34 PM IST