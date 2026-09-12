Saudi Arabia Suspends Key Oil Pipeline After Drone Attacks From Iraq Amid Regional Tensions

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Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted operations on its strategically important East-West oil pipeline after drone attacks launched from Iraq struck the export route, increasing concerns over risks to regional energy infrastructure.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said Riyadh would not immediately retaliate, following a request from Iraq’s prime minister.

The kingdom said the decision was intended to allow Iraqi authorities time to prevent attacks originating from their territory against Saudi Arabia and other neighbouring countries.

However, Saudi Arabia maintained that it reserved the right to take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its sovereignty, security and critical facilities.

Pipeline operations suspended after drone strikes

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry ordered a precautionary shutdown of the East-West pipeline after multiple attacks were reported in the Riyadh and Medina regions on Thursday. An Energy Ministry official told state news agency SPA that the strikes caused injuries to several people.

“The pipeline was stopped as a precaution,” the official said.

Reports indicated that projectiles hit a major Saudi oil pipeline system, with satellite imagery showing possible fire damage at one pumping station.

Satellite data also detected multiple fires near the pipeline, although some locations were identified as flare pits used for burning excess oil and gas during emergency situations.

Key export route faces rising security risks

The East-West pipeline transports crude from Saudi Arabia’s eastern oil fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, allowing the kingdom to export oil while avoiding the Strait of Hormuz.

The route has gained greater importance amid disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict. Saudi Arabia has been using the pipeline to redirect around 5 million barrels of oil per day that would otherwise move through Persian Gulf shipping routes.

The latest attacks have raised concerns over additional threats to alternative export channels, especially after Houthi fighters warned they could target Saudi vessels travelling through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The incident highlights growing challenges for Saudi Arabia as regional tensions continue to threaten oil production facilities and transport networks.