No Cause for Concern: Indian Poultry Leaders React To Saudi Export Ban

Saudi Arabia bans eggs from India

Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has implemented a comprehensive ban on poultry and table egg imports from 40 countries, including India, as a precautionary measure to protect public health and ensure food safety. This extensive update, which also includes partial restrictions on 16 other nations, is driven by ongoing global concerns regarding animal diseases, particularly outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. While the SFDA conducts periodic reviews of its list, many of these restrictions were introduced gradually based on updated international risk assessments.

Direct industry response to export restrictions

Uday Singh Bayas, president of IPEMA (Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association), which operates under the Poultry India brand, provided a direct assessment of the situation for Indian producers.

Addressing the Saudi Arabian policy specifically, he clarified that the impact on current trade is non-existent. "Regarding the impact of exports to the Gulf, specifically egg products, we are not currently exporting to Saudi Arabia. Therefore, there is no impact on our industry or cause for concern in that regard. Our active markets include UAE, Muscat, Africa, and various South Asian countries," Bayas explained.

Market diversification and growth in the Middle East

The Indian poultry sector continues to see a drastic increase in egg exports, successfully entering numerous Middle Eastern markets despite individual country bans. Bayas highlighted that "today, Indian egg exports are increasing drastically.

While we initially had no export presence, we have now entered many Middle Eastern markets. The Gulf—specifically the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman—Qatar, Maldives, West Africa is increasingly accepting Indian eggs. Beyond that, most African countries, and certain Southeast Asian markets are also consumers."

This diversification is reflected in the current export figures, with India sending approximately 50 lakh eggs per day to Dubai and other regional hubs.

Global potential and quality benchmarks

Industry leaders view the successful entry into high-standard markets as evidence of the quality of Indian poultry.

"As countries recognise the quality of the Indian market, our exports will continue to pick up. We have even successfully exported to the US, though we currently face some tariff challenges there," Bayas noted.

He expressed confidence that if India can navigate the complexities of the US market, it can certainly expand further into the Middle East to capture a major chunk of the export market.

Regarding the specific regulatory stance of the Kingdom, Muthuselvan Nagarajan, DGM of Coimbatore-based Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd, noted that the decision lies solely with the importing nation, stating, "The government of Saudi Arabia has to take a call on that. We cannot do anything about it."

Economic contribution and support for the sector

The Indian poultry industry has become a significant economic driver, currently accounting for 1 per cent of the national GDP. However, industry representatives argue that with more robust policy backing, these figures could be much higher.

Bayas emphasised the need for a stronger support system from the Central government, stating, "Moving forward, we look to the Government of India for stronger support. Currently, we lack a robust support system. If the government backed poultry the way they do shrimp and fish farming, we would record significant export figures."

This sentiment aligns with market data showing a sector valued at Rs 2,304 billion in 2024, with projections to reach over Rs 8,400 billion by 2033.