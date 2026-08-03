 Satyanjal Pandey Assumes Charge As India's Charge d'Affaires In Pakistan
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Satyanjal Pandey Assumes Charge As India's Charge d'Affaires In Pakistan

Senior Indian Foreign Service officer Satyanjal Pandey has assumed charge as India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, succeeding Geetika Srivastava. A 2008-batch IFS officer, Pandey previously served as Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan continue to maintain Charge d'Affaires-level diplomatic representation after bilateral ties were downgraded in 2019.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Satyanjal Pandey Assumes Charge As India's Charge d'Affaires In Pakistan
Satyanjal Pandey Assumes Charge As India's Charge d'Affaires In Pakistan | X - IndiainPakistan

Islamabad, Aug 3: Diplomat Satyanjal Pandey has assumed office as India's charge d'affaires at its high commission in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, the Indian mission said on Monday.

Pandey, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, succeeds Geetika Srivastava, who was appointed to the position in August 2023.

Pandey assumes charge

"Dr. Satyanjal Pandey @DrSatyanjal assumed charge as Charge d'Affaires in the High Commission of India, Islamabad, on August 1, 2026," the Indian mission said in a social media post.

Reposting the high commission's post, Pandey wrote, "Privileged to join a remarkable @IndiainPakistan team!"

He served as India's Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka before this.

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Diplomatic ties remain downgraded

The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi are being headed by their respective charge d'affaires after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties following India's decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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