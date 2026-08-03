Satyanjal Pandey Assumes Charge As India's Charge d'Affaires In Pakistan | X - IndiainPakistan

Islamabad, Aug 3: Diplomat Satyanjal Pandey has assumed office as India's charge d'affaires at its high commission in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, the Indian mission said on Monday.

Pandey, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, succeeds Geetika Srivastava, who was appointed to the position in August 2023.

Pandey assumes charge

"Dr. Satyanjal Pandey @DrSatyanjal assumed charge as Charge d'Affaires in the High Commission of India, Islamabad, on August 1, 2026," the Indian mission said in a social media post.

Dr. Satyanjal Pandey @DrSatyanjal assumed charge of Charge d' Affaires in High Commission of India, Islamabad on 01 August 2026 pic.twitter.com/Ttmc8hvwvI — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) August 3, 2026

Reposting the high commission's post, Pandey wrote, "Privileged to join a remarkable @IndiainPakistan team!"

He served as India's Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka before this.

Diplomatic ties remain downgraded

The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and New Delhi are being headed by their respective charge d'affaires after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties following India's decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)