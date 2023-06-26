 SAT To Continue Subhash Chandra And Punit Goenka Vs SEBI's Hearing To June 27
The ongoing National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing regarding the potential merger between ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India is expected today, June 26.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
On Monday, Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has postponed the hearing on the plea filed by Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group, and Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO of ZEE, challenging the interim order of the market regulator Sebi. The hearing will now take place on June 27.

The ongoing National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing regarding the potential merger between ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India is expected today, June 26.

This is a Breaking News. More Updates Expected

