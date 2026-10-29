Sarva Foam Announces £6 Million Investment In Scotland, Plans Manufacturing Facility With Potential To Create 100 Jobs

Sarva Foam Announces £6 Million Investment In Scotland |

Mumbai: Sarva Foam Industries Limited has announced plans to invest £6 million in Scotland to establish a foam-recycling manufacturing facility, marking its proposed entry into European manufacturing.

The investment could eventually increase to £12 million over three years and create up to 100 jobs, subject to the project's success and commercial arrangements.

Scotland Investment

Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, welcomed the announcement during his visit to Sarva Foam's office.

The proposed facility will recycle discarded polyurethane foam into carpet underlays and flooring products, supporting Scotland's circular economy and net-zero ambitions.

The investment is also expected to strengthen Sarva Foam's European supply chain, reduce transportation costs and minimise exposure to geopolitical uncertainties.

Expansion Plans

Kunal Giani, Chairman and Managing Director of Sarva Foam Industries, said the initial £6 million investment would establish the company's foam-recycling operations in Scotland.

He added that further expansion could take total investment to £12 million over three years, potentially generating 100 jobs, including skilled manufacturing positions.

Deloitte is advising Sarva Foam on inorganic growth opportunities and helping develop the proposed investment.

The company will continue discussions with Scottish Enterprise to advance the project.

Scotland Response

First Minister John Swinney described the proposal as an example of Indian investment supporting Scotland's economic growth and sustainable employment.

He highlighted the potential for stronger India-Scotland trade relations, citing independent analysis suggesting bilateral trade could exceed £3 billion annually by 2030.

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Company Profile

Established in 2018, Sarva Foam Industries manufactures rebonded polyurethane foam products used in mattresses, furniture, carpets and flooring.

According to a Dun & Bradstreet report cited by the company, Sarva Foam held approximately 33% of India's rebonded PU foam market in FY26.

The company operates four manufacturing facilities across Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Tamil Nadu.

Its combined annual manufacturing capacity stood at 15,500 metric tonnes as of March 31, 2026.

The Scotland project would strengthen its international manufacturing presence while supporting sustainable recycling practices.