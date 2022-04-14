Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport finishes recarpeting its 3.5-km-long runway in 75 days

SardarVallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), managed by the Adani Group, has completed the recarpeting work on its 3.5-kilometre-long runway in a record time of 75 days. This duration is an all-timebest among brownfield runwaysin India.

Ahmedabad’s SVPIA is the busiest airport in Gujarat with over 200 flights every day in the pre-COVID-19 time.

The challenge of recarpeting the runway without impacting the operations of scheduled flights was tackled by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL)by using only nine hours of NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) daily.

During the 75 days it took to complete the project, SVPIA kept the runway open daily for 160 flights on an averageduring the remaining 15 hours of the day.

The quantum of asphalt laid for the recarpetingwas equivalent to a 200 km stretch of road, while the concrete used for the runway drainage system was sufficient to builda 40-storiedstructure.

The project was earlier planned for 200 working days starting from 10 November2021.

However, in keeping with the brand’s continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the Adani Group had reset the target to 90 days by increasing the resources.Subsequently, SVPIA’s project team completed the work in just 75 days.

The project entailedthe support of 1 Mnsafe manhoursand 600 individuals featuring staff and workmen along with over 200 sophisticatedpieces of equipment.

SVPIA’s recarpeting record is all the more significant as other brownfield Indian airports like Mumbai, Kochi, New Delhi, Bengaluru,and Hyderabad had more time at hand or had access to an additional runway.

When the Adani Group took over SVPIA’s management in November 2020, AAHL realized that the riding quality of the runway was suboptimal,and that the runway had drainage constraints.

The runway recarpetingproject was estimated to be completed in two phases, spanning three calendar years, as per industry standards. ButAAHL took up the challenge to complete the entire work in as short a span of time as possible.

In addition to other upgrading works completed at SVPIA, the airport now has a complete airfield lighting system in runway and connecting taxiways that is equivalent to lighting an entire district of 12 to 14 villages.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:17 PM IST