Sankey Solutions recognized as India's 7th fastest growing technology company

Sankey Solutions, a Technology Services and Consulting firm based out of Mumbai today announced that it ranked 7th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. With a growth rate of 1101%, Sankey also ranked #51 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific rankings. The recognition makes Sankey one of the fastest growing services firm in the software industry from the APAC region.

The event was hosted by the Deloitte India LLP, a leading global provider of audit and financial advisory services with an experience of over 150 years. The program is considered a benchmark for rapidly growing technology companies across the globe by international financial media.

“Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2020 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitization. Attracting customers consistently as also retaining them to achieve such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company’s business model, implementation of plans, and its leadership. Sankey Solutions has shown the right caliber for growth. We congratulate Sankey Solutions on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India.” said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, and Program Director – Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP.

Sankey Solutions Founder & CEO, Suhas Patil, credits a keen focus on building a high-paced learning organization with interdisciplinary skillsets and a highly agile problem-solving mindset for the company’s growth over the past three years. He further adds, “Sankey Solutions is founded on a strong belief that Tech Innovation is a mindset game and not a Skillset game. We are on a journey to build the next generation IT Company and we believe our approach is what will help the Indian IT sector to move up in the value chain and enable us to excel in the ‘Innovation Game’ than in the ‘Outsourcing Game.’’