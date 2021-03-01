Sanjeev Mittal, GM, CR conducts inspection of Suburban Stations between CSMT – Kalyan of Mumbai Division

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway conducted annual inspection of Mumbai Suburban Section between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan Stations of Mumbai Division on 28.02.2021. Principal Heads of Departments and Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai with the team of officers from Mumbai Division were present on the occasion. All Covid Protocols & norms were strictly followed during this inspection.

Sanjeev Mittal inspected Heritage lane, Environment and Hospitality Management Stall, IRSDC stall, Electric Charging Station, Escalators, Baggage Sanitizer machine, Executive Lounge, Railway Protection Force office, CSMT yard remodeling display and also inaugurated eye catchy illuminated sign boards, Road Accidental Relief Train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station.

Sanjeev Mittal inspected the progress of Heritage Restoration work of Byculla station in partnership with NGO, I love Mumbai led by Ms Shaina NC and discussed about the details of work. He also inspected Foot Over Bridge and newly installed Escalator at Byculla station. At Dadar Station, Sanjeev Mittal inaugurated VIP room, Inspected waiting hall, released DMP book 2021 at Safety Stall and visited Mechanical stall, Electrical stall, Operating stall, inspected Electric Vehicles at Commercial Stall and encouraged and motivated the Trackmen.

At all women station at Matunga, Sanjeev Mittal interacted with the women staff, inaugurated an E-book for women’s safety. At Sion Station, Sanjeev Mittal inspected the paintings by Project Mumbai at Platform no. 4, visited the Railway Staff Residential Colony, inaugurated the new community hall, inspected the quarters and playground. While inspecting Sion Station, Foot Over Bridge, Road Over Bridge and Station Premises inaugurated Capacitor Bank and visited TRD, Personnel, Stores and Accounts stalls.

General Manager, Sanjeev Mittal met Railway Officials at Ghatkopar Station and later visited Mulund Station and Railway Protection Force lines. He inspected the display of stalls of Arms and ammunitions, EMU carshed and TRO stalls also inspected Solar Panel installations, RPF barracks and on open ground watched security related performance of Bomb Disposal Squad and Drone demonstration.