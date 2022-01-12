Sanfe forays into beauty segment; eyes Rs 25 cr revenue run rate

Sanfe, feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand, is now foraying into the beauty category by the name - Sanfe Beauty. The brand has launched 25 new products which are dermatologically tested for facial skin care and hair care, it said in a press release.

Primarily divided into three categories, namely ‘Promise’, ‘Glo’ and ‘Stunner’, Sanfe’s new beauty range is in the skin and hair care category, The products will be available on the company’s website as well as Nykaa, Amazon, and Flipkart. The price range is from Rs. 299-Rs 599.

Harry Sehrawat, Co-Founder, Sanfe, said, “We are excited to enter the space of women’s beauty with our new line of products. Our aim is to empower women and provide them with a solution to their varying skin and hair needs with Sanfe Beauty. We provide curated clean, cruelty-free products. Our scientifically backed formulas are suited across all skin types and the simplicity of our products ensures results and the performance.”

Last year, Sanfe has raised a Series A funding of $1 million. The investment comes from LetsVenture, Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma (Mcaffeine), Arjun Vaidya, Dhimant Parekh among other D2C founders.

The Promise category consists of a range of products for the face, ensuring women keep all promises made to their skin. These products include Face Serum Shots, Face Lush Wash, Face Lush Moisturiser, Face Lush Sunscreen, among others.

The Stunner category offers hair serums suited for different needs like greying hair, dry and itchy scalp, and controlling dandruff. The Glo category consists of products for brightening of lip, skin on the neck, brightening and softening elbows, under-eye lightening, and much more.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:31 PM IST