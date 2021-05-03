Sandeep Goyal to return as MD to Rediffusion after two decades

Sandeep Goyal, past President of Rediffusion (1997-2001) is returning to the advertising agency as it Managing Director. He is currently the chairman of Mogae Media, an integrated marketing and communications agency.

Diwan Arun Nanda founded Rediffusion along with Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan in 1973. Nanda will continue to remain chairman of Rediffusion.

Nanda and Balakrishnan will step back from the day-to-day management of the 48-years-old ad agency. Balakrishnan will focus his attention on Rediff.com, the technology world and public service. However, he will be available for any guidance it may need going forward.

Rediffusion is India’s largest independent full service ad agency set up in July, 1973. Over the years the agency has created some of India’s most iconic and memorable advertising for brands like Jenson & Nicholson, Eveready, Parle, Garden Vareli, Godfrey Phillips, Tata Tea, Lakmé, Telco (Tata Motors), Colgate Palmolive, Citibank, Maruti Suzuki and many others. It also launched brand Airtel in 1995.

The agency currently works with Tata Sons, Parle, Tata Trusts, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Liebherr, Larsen & Toubro, Brookfield, PGIM, Orra, Eveready, Dey’s Medical, Sulekha, Danone, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Audi India and many more.

“Rediffusion has been known over the years for ‘advertising that became famous and part of the language and the culture of the people’, and helped brands build long term, and lasting equity with consumers”, said Diwan Arun Nanda, Chairman, Rediffusion.

‘Whenever you see colour, think of us’ for Jenson & Nicholson was a path breaking campaign. So was Hum Red & White peene walon ki baat hi kuchh aur hai for Red & White cigarettes, Annu taazgi de de for Tata Tea, ‘Gimme Red!’ for Eveready and the recent Isko laga dala, toh life jhingalala for Tata Sky. Rediffusion was also responsible for creating the cult ad film featuring AR Rahman, with the very memorable Airtel brand tune that has had the highest number of downloads in history.