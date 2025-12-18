 Samtel Avionics Raises ₹75 Crore To Boost Defence, Aerospace, & UAV Capabilities
Samtel Avionics secured ₹75 crore funding from True North Private Credit, with an additional ₹140 crore green shoe option, to support growth and expansion. The capital will enhance R&D, manufacturing, and adoption of indigenous technologies across defence, aerospace, railways, satellites, and UAV systems. The Gurugram-based firm aims to strengthen its mission-critical electronics portfolio.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Samtel Avionics on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 75 crore from True North Private Credit to fund growth and expansion. The deal also carries a green shoe option of Rs 140 crore for additional funding as the company scales up.

"This funding marks a significant milestone in Samtel Avionics' expansion strategy as it strengthens its capabilities in high-tech electronics for defence, aerospace, railways, as well as emerging sectors like satellites, and unmanned systems (UAVs/ Drones). "The capital will be deployed to accelerate research and development, expand manufacturing capacity, and drive adoption of advanced indigenous technologies for mission-critical applications," Samtel Avionics said in a statement.

Gurugram-based Samtel Avionics, part of the 50-year-old Samtel Group, supplies advanced and rugged electronic systems for the defence, aerospace and railway sectors. It has integrated capabilities covering design, development, manufacturing, testing and lifecycle support for mission-critical platforms. The company is also widening its portfolio to include UAV and satellite systems to cater to future defence and aerospace requirements.

