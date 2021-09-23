Samsung to launch Galaxy F42 5G smartphone on September 29

Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung's first Galaxy F Series 5G smartphone, is all set to launch in India on September 29.

The smartphone will be available on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail outlets.

The Galaxy F42 5G will be the first Galaxy F Series smartphone to offer assured connectivity through Galaxy 5G - 12 bands support, the company said in a statement.

Galaxy F42 5G is rumoured to come with 64MP triple camera to capture detailed shots. Galaxy F42 5G will come with 90Hz refresh rate on FHD+ display for seamless scrolling and viewing for an immersive viewing experience.

Samsung has launched a series of smartphones in Galaxy F portfolio this year. Galaxy F42 5G will be the first 5G smartphone in the F series to launch in India.

In addition, Samsung is all set to launch its next 5G smartphone 'Galaxy M52 5G' in India on September 28, according to the pre-launch website that went live on Amazon.in.

Once launched, the Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail outlets.

Galaxy M52 5G is being dubbed as the 'Leanest, Meanest Monster' by Samsung in teasers put out on Amazon.

Galaxy M52 5G is 21 per cent sleeker as compared to M51.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:24 PM IST